Early morning structure fire in Southport leaves one injured

SOUTHPORT (WWAY) – Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire in Southport Thursday morning.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Todd Coring, the fire occurred at a home at 110 North Caswell Avenue. When fire crews arrived around midnight, heavy fire and smoke engulfed the home. Units from Oak Island, Sunny Point, Boiling Spring Lakes, and Ocean Isle Beach assisted with the call, and the fire was under control in about an hour.

The homeowner was injured and transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. They were later taken to the Burn Center in Chapel Hill, according to the Southport Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

We will bring you more information on this story as soon as it becomes available.