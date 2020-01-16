Power restored in Wilmington after equipment damage

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Power has been restored after underground electrical equipment was damaged Thursday, leaving 2,600 people in Wilmington briefly without power.

According to Duke Energy, the outage was first reported around 11 a.m. and was restored by around 12:10 p.m.

The outage included the area along Carolina Beach Road from Independence Blvd to Shipyard Blvd.

Duke Energy reported, “the outage was caused by a third-party, which while digging, damaged our underground electrical equipment.”

