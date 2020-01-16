Family: Woman used floor mats to stay warm in snowbound SUV

BUTTE MEADOWS, CA (AP) — The family of a woman with dementia who survived for six days in her snowbound SUV in Northern California said they feared the worst.

Deputies rescued the 68-year-old woman Wednesday after a helicopter flying over a remote, mountainous community spotted her car.

Her stepdaughter told Sacramento TV station KTXL that the family feared she was dead and called it a miracle that authorities got to her in time.

Her family says she stayed warm by periodically turning on the car for heat and bundling up with moving blankets and floor mats.

She was severely dehydrated but is expected to be OK.