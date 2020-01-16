Food Network chef to challenge local food trucks at GLOW event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several area food trucks will compete against each other when Food Network star Tyler Florence hosts GLOW Academy’s annual celebrity chef events next week.

Florence, host of “The Great American Food Truck Race,” will challenge six of Wilmington’s popular food truck chefs in the The Food Truck Throw Down at GLOW’s fundraising breakfast. The event will take place Jan. 24 starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Landfall.

Participating food trucks include Goin’ Ham, T’Geaux Boys, WilmyWoodie, Bill’s Front Porch, Catch, and Cheese Smith.

“Wilmington Food Network fans are thrilled when our celebrity chefs take time to learn more about our tremendous foodie scene, so introducing our area’s outstanding food truck chefs to Tyler Florence just seemed a natural opportunity,” GLOW NC’s President Todd Godbey said.

Florence will challenge each food truck with unanticipated ingredients at the beginning of the event while attendee watch them compete via remote cameras.

Florence and the food truck chefs will mimic his show’s dynamic. He will select one chef as the Food Truck Throw Down winner.

Florence is the fifth Food Network star to visit Wilmington in support of GLOW Academy.