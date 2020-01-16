Great Dane bites intruder, saves family during home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) — Oklahoma resident Tracy McCoy has never been more thankful for her dog, Dubai, after the 122 lb. Great Dane saved the day when a stranger walked right into their home.

Tracy says she heard their side door open, and thought it was her older son, but instead…

“I looked up… and came face to face with a stranger,” she said.

Tracy was home with her son Nathaniel.

Nathaniel is blind, and Tracy says he had no idea what was happening until he heard her scream.

He wasn’t the only one surprised to hear Tracy’s yell.

Read more here.