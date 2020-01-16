Local school transforms hallway into sensor path in student’s memory

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Edgewood Elementary School has been awarded a $1,500 grant to create an interactive sensory path.

The money was donated by International Paper’s Riegelwood Mill and the International Paper Foundation.

The school was able to transform a hallway into a colorful, engaging and relaxing experience for students.

The sensory path lets students use a variety of skills to prepare their minds and bodies for learning.

“Sensory paths are a great way to expose children to sensory-based movement, allowing them to calm and organize their bodies while developing essential motor skills,” Michelle Jelley, the school’s Occupational Therapist, who designed the path, said. “Any child can benefit from a short movement break to help them stay focused. Sensory paths have been shown to reduce sensory-seeking behaviors and improve cognitive functioning, helping students to return to class and be successful. We are already seeing positive results. We are so thankful to the International Paper Foundation for giving our students this valuable resource.”

It will be dedicated to a beloved student’s memory and nearly 500 students will be able to enjoy the upgrade.

Fifth grade student, Mark Anthony McCray, Jr. (MJ) passed away last month and a special bench will be placed by the sensory path in a spot where MJ enjoyed the sunshine and watching students pass by.