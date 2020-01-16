Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities have charged the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Pender County.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, NC Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on US 421 south near Wards Corner Loop Rd.

Investigators determined Tylek Omonte’ Bordeaux, 18, of Burgaw was walking southbound on US 421 when he was hit from behind by a car.

Bordeaux later died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital.

After an intensive search, investigators charged Deanglo Eugene Newton, 32, of Rose Hill with felony hit-and-run, failure to give aid to an injured person and driving with a revoked license.