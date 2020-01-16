NC aquarium offers half-price admission on MLK Day wtih food donation

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher will offer half-price general admission with the donation of a canned or nonperishable, non-expired food item to guests on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The donations will benefit the non-profit Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and will be accepted 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 20. Some of the most needed items include canned fruits, vegetables, meat and soup, whole grain pasta, brown rice, dried beans cereal and peanut butter.

Please note this offer is not valid in combination with other discounted pricing.

All aquarium saltwater galleries, touch pools and outdoor gardens are open and accessible. However, the freshwater conservatory remains closed for major repairs and some animals including Luna, the albino alligator, and Maverick, the rescued bald eagle, are not on current viewing pathways.

The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is located south of Kure Beach.