NC reports 11 new flu-related deaths; 33 for season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A total of 11 new flu-related deaths were reported by North Carolina health officials this week.

According to the department’s flu report, 11 people died between Jan. 4 and Jan. 11.

All 11 were 25 and older.

The season, which began at the end of September 2019, has seen 33 total deaths so far.

No children 4 years old or younger have died and no person between the ages of 18 and 24 have died, according to the report.

According to NCDHHS, the flu is considered widespread across the state.

Early treatment with an antiviral drug can also help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious, officials said.

Other precautions you can take to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses include:

Staying home when you are sick until you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours

Washing your hands frequently, preferably with soap and water

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discarding the tissue promptly

Flu season runs through mid-May.