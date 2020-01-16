North Carolina family’s dog gives birth to green pup

CANTON, NC (AP) — The Avengers may have gained a canine sidekick after a North Carolina family’s dog gave birth to a bright green puppy named “Hulk.”
Haywood County resident Shana Stamey says her white shepherd, Gypsy, delivered eight puppies Friday.
- Advertisement -
Gypsy’s labor was going smoothly until the fourth puppy came out as a small, but mighty tuft of lime green fur.
Stamey told news outlets she was initially worried, but a local animal hospital manager says there’s a normal explanation for the odd coloration, and it doesn’t involve gamma rays.
She says Hulk was likely stained by liquids inside the stomach.
His color will fade, but his superpower, deemed by Stamey as an “aggressive appetite,” will likely remain.