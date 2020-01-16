North Carolina family’s dog gives birth to green pup

CANTON, NC (AP) — The Avengers may have gained a canine sidekick after a North Carolina family’s dog gave birth to a bright green puppy named “Hulk.”

Haywood County resident Shana Stamey says her white shepherd, Gypsy, delivered eight puppies Friday.

- Advertisement -

Gypsy’s labor was going smoothly until the fourth puppy came out as a small, but mighty tuft of lime green fur.

Stamey told news outlets she was initially worried, but a local animal hospital manager says there’s a normal explanation for the odd coloration, and it doesn’t involve gamma rays.

She says Hulk was likely stained by liquids inside the stomach.

Related Article: Cat found in Virginia with arrow lodged in its shoulder

His color will fade, but his superpower, deemed by Stamey as an “aggressive appetite,” will likely remain.