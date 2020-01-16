North Carolina Sen. Tillis seeks 5 TV debates with Democrat

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has proposed holding five televised debates with the Democratic nominee, starting this spring.

Tillis’ campaign said Wednesday that a cable channel already has agreed to host three debates in April, May and June, and he’s seeking two more in September and October.

One of the Democratic primary candidates, Cal Cunningham, says he’s ready to debate Tillis but didn’t specifically accept the incumbent’s schedule.

Five Democrats and four Republicans are competing in the March 3 primary.

Cunningham also says he’s participating in candidate forums in advance of the primary.