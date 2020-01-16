Pledge of Allegiance takes center stage

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Controversy sparked after a resident asked Board of Elections members to include the Pledge of Allegiance in meetings.

The Chairwoman and other members were not in favor of the request.

This was a small town controversy that quickly spread across the state and beyond.

A ban on the Pledge of Allegiance that has already been reconsidered.

According to BladenOnline, Tuesday afternoon in Elizabethtown, Board of Elections members held their regularly scheduled meeting.

Shortly after it began, a resident stood and asked the board to add the Pledge of Allegiance to the agenda.

“We can all stand and say it, or we can sit or whatever, but I would like to add the Pledge of Allegiance to the agenda.”

Other residents second the motion, but Chairwoman Louella Thompson and some members were not in favor.

“All in favor of the Pledge of Allegiance being added to the agenda, let it be known by raising your hand. All opposing…”

Majority ruled. Two members were in favor of adding it, three were not.

“The agenda has not been approved,” Thompson announced.

It all went downhill from there.

One resident stated, “The intent of the pledge, was so that citizens could reaffirm…to the United States of America and to the constitution, which guides and defines this country.”

More residents expressed their discomfort with the board’s actions.

“This does not sound like it’s non prejudicial.”

Towards the end of the meeting, Thompson announced she would have law enforcement at the next assembly if the protestors did not stop.

Two days later, it was still the talk of the town.

Resident Ophelia Thompson expressed, “You know, small issues. To me that don’t matter, and what I’m saying is, to me it’s a small issue, it might be a big issue to somebody else, but to me, we better be taking care of the things of God.”

Others say it is a big deal.

“I feel like they should say the pledge of allegiance because its showing respect to people who’ve died to give them the rights that they have,” Resident Thomas Hunsinger said.

And just Thursday morning, Louella Thompson reversed released a statement saying,

“I’ve had the opportunity to speak with others including community members, legal experts, and the state and local Democratic Party. As a result of those conversations I’ve decided the Bladen County Board of Elections will include the Pledge of Allegiance in its agenda for regular meetings starting in February.

I’ve made this decision after reflecting on the months of discourse in our community regarding the unprecedented allegations of election fraud, which have cast doubt on the election processes in our County. I decided to accept the position of Chairwoman of the Board because I was ready, willing, and able to face the difficulties that come with leading. I remain committed to doing so. It is time for the Bladen County Board of Elections to focus on the more important work of election administration and I’m hopeful this decision allows our Board to move forward in a constructive way.”