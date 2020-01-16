Shanann Watts’ family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The family of a North Carolina woman murdered by her husband is speaking against a Lifetime movie about their daughter.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer will air on Lifetime on Jan. 25, just weeks after what would’ve been Shanann Watts’ 36th birthday.

Attorneys for Shanann’s family held a news conference Wednesday. They said the family had not been consulted about the movie and is not making a dime off of it.

The family learned about the movie after it was already in production. They say Lifetime never contacted them for input, and therefore they fear the movie will reignite conspiracy theories and lead to more online bullying.

