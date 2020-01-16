South Carolina apartment fire linked to hoverboard

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — A hoverboard is to blame for causing an apartment fire in Charleston on Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, a 911 call was received just before 7 a.m. regarding an apartment fire on Central Park Road.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment building minutes later and encountered a “significant” amount of smoke and a small fire.

The flames were contained to one bedroom, but the entire unit sustained smoke damage.

Investigators said the fire originated at the hoverboard, which was removed from its charger just before the incident. The manufacturer of the hoverboard was not readily identifiable.

