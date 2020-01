WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a SUV crashed into the Panda Express in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police says the accident happened around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

Police are still on the scene.

WPD says it appears the driver had minor injuries.

The restaurant, located on Van Campen Blvd, opened in December.

We are working to get more details.