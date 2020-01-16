Town’s decision to close debris drop-off frustrates Leland residents

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — In the Town of Leland, dozens of people came out Thursday night to voice frustrations with the town’s decision to close down a debris drop-off site.

The site collected plant debris free of charge. The town says it was not originally designed as a debris drop off site, and it could be better used for animal control services and police impound storage.

- Advertisement -

They say the town did not have the budget to operate the site and pay a part time employee to oversee it, and there were some liability issues.

Several residents voiced concerns that alternative waste collection sites are overpriced, leading some to burn their debris or leave it on the side of the road.

Town leaders declined to comment.