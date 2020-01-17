DA will not ask SBI to investigate video of NC officer punching man

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — The Wake County District Attorney has declined to investigate a use-of-force incident involving Raleigh police on January 14.
District Attorney Lorrin Freeman reviewed videos of the incident with the SBI and declined to request the Bureau to investigate.
Freeman and the SBI watched footage recorded on the officers’ body-worn and dash cameras.
“There is ample video in this case. I have asked Raleigh Police Department in doing their investigation to make sure they video the interviews they do. I feel confident that they can provide me with a full picture of what has happened,” Freeman said.
The incident involved the arrest of Braily Andres Batista-Concepcion.
The arrest came to light after a video of the incident was posted to social media.