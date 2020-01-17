Employees at NC senior living center leave work to find tires slashed

HIGH POINT, NC (WGHP) — It was a frustrating night for three employees at a Brookdale Senior Living Center in High Point.

As they left work they found their tires slashed.

- Advertisement -

FOX8 spoke to one of the victims. She says she was in the middle of a 12-hour shift Tuesday night when her two co-workers ran inside and said their tire pressure was reading zero.

When she went outside, she found her vehicle and her two co-workers’ all had their tires slashed.

“I don’t know how I’m going to get home. I’m trying not to get really upset,” said one victim in a call to 911.

Read more here.