Employees at NC senior living center leave work to find tires slashed

HIGH POINT, NC (WGHP) — It was a frustrating night for three employees at a Brookdale Senior Living Center in High Point.
As they left work they found their tires slashed.
- Advertisement -
FOX8 spoke to one of the victims. She says she was in the middle of a 12-hour shift Tuesday night when her two co-workers ran inside and said their tire pressure was reading zero.
When she went outside, she found her vehicle and her two co-workers’ all had their tires slashed.
“I don’t know how I’m going to get home. I’m trying not to get really upset,” said one victim in a call to 911.