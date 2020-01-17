NC woman who nearly died from flu complications encourages others to get flu shot

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — An Alamance County woman is making it her mission to warn others to get the flu shot.

Jaime Bowers just got home from the hospital on Tuesday after she nearly died from flu complications.

Thirty-three people have now died from the flu in North Carolina — 11 of them since the first of the year.

“It’s scary. It’s scary,” Bowers said.

She still can’t believe it.

“I’m just glad to still be here. It didn’t really hit me until the doctor said, ‘You know you almost died right?'” Bowers said. “When he said it like that I was like wow.”

