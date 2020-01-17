New bond set for man charged in murder of Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man suspected of murdering a Wilmington woman was back in court Friday morning.

Andrew Boynton appeared in a New Hanover County courtroom Friday.

He is accused of murdering Kim Bland in November. Wilmington Police found Bland dead in her Mill Creek apartment.

Boynton was indicted this week on murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He was being held under no bond. A judge set Boynton’s new bond at $2 million, but if he makes bail, he will be under electronic house arrest.