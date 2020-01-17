New Wave transfer station to open in downtown Wilmington

By
WWAY News
-
0
Downtown Wilmington transfer station (Photo: Wilmington MPO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The new Wave transit transfer station is officially opening in downtown Wilmington.

It’s a project two decades in the making.

- Advertisement -

Starting Saturday, the current transfer station located at 2nd Street and Princess Street will close permanently and all downtown buses will connect at the new station located at North 3rd Street and Campbell Street.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new station will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m.

You Might Also Like