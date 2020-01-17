New Wave transfer station to open in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The new Wave transit transfer station is officially opening in downtown Wilmington.

It’s a project two decades in the making.

Starting Saturday, the current transfer station located at 2nd Street and Princess Street will close permanently and all downtown buses will connect at the new station located at North 3rd Street and Campbell Street.

You’re invited! Join us for the Downtown Station Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on 1/17/2020 at 520 N 3rd St. at 1pm. The new station replaces the current transfer point on 2nd St. and offers customers increased #safety, #accessibility, and comfort. #transit #ILM pic.twitter.com/T3V0wc1jFT — Wave Transit (@WaveTransitILM) January 15, 2020

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new station will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m.