Orton Plantation announces hurricane debris prescribed burn

WINNABOW, NC (January 17, 2020) – Orton Plantation will conduct some small controlled burns in January and February.

According to a press release, these small burns will address Hurricane Dorian debris clean up and will be done in advance of Orton’s annual prescribed burning beginning March 1.

The release said, with all prescribed burns, the overarching goal is to improve forest health, restore longleaf pine habitat.

Trained experts conduct the controlled burns at Orton, and are in close coordination with the North Carolina Forest Service, the North Carolina Department of Air Quality, the Brunswick and New Hanover County fire departments and 911 services. Controlled burns are dependent upon optimal weather conditions with an ultimate goal of smoke mitigation.

Area residents should contact the North Carolina Forest Service with concerns.