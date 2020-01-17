Presidential candidate campaigns in NC for 2nd straight weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is coming to North Carolina for the second weekend in a row.

The environmental activist planned events for Friday and Saturday in Charlotte before heading to South Carolina for campaign stops through Monday.

Steyer came to Raleigh and Goldsboro last weekend. Steyer was one of six Democratic candidates on the presidential debate stage earlier this week in Iowa.

North Carolina is among several “Super Tuesday” states holding primaries on March 3. South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary is Feb. 29.

