Streets closing Monday for Wilmington’s MLK Parade

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This year’s MLK Parade will be held Monday in downtown Wilmington.

Retired Major General Joseph McNeil will be the grand marshal of the parade. Last month, a section of N. 3rd Street, which is a route for much of the parade, was recently designated by Wilmington City Council as “Maj. Gen. Joseph McNeil Commemorative Way.”

McNeil, a Wilmington native, was one of the four college students who refused to give up their seats in a Woolworth Lunch Counter in Greensboro in 1960. The famous sit-in was a pivotal moment for the Civil Rights movement.

The parade will start at 11:00 a.m. It starts at N. 3rd St. and Brunswick/Hanover Streets, proceeds south on N. 3rd. St. to Princess St., east on Princess St. to 4th St., north on 4th St. to Campbell St. to Brunswick St.

If you’re heading to the parade or downtown Wilmington, here’ s a list of streets that will be closed.

Southbound N. 3 rd St. between N. Front St. /Davis St. and Market St.

St. between N. Front St. /Davis St. and Market St. Northbound N. 3 rd St. between Market St. & Brunswick St.

St. between Market St. & Brunswick St. N. 4 th St. between Market St. and Hanover St.

St. between Market St. and Hanover St. Princess St. between 3 rd St. & 4 th St.

St. & 4 St. Chestnut St. between 3 rd St.& 4 th St.

St.& 4 St. Grace St. between 3 rd St. & 4 th St.

St. & 4 St. Walnut St. between 3 rd St. & 4 th St.

St. & 4 St. Red Cross St. between 3 rd St. & 5 th Ave.

St. & 5 Ave. Campbell between 3 rd St. &

St. & Hanover St. at N. 3 rd St.

St. Hanover St. between Front St. & 3 rd St.

St. Brunswick St. between Nutt St. & Front St.

Brunswick St. between Front St. & 3rd St.

Brunswick St. between 3 rd St. & 4 th St.

St. & 4 St. Nutt St. between Brunswick St. & Hanover St.

If you have to head downtown during that time, Northbound 3rd St. traffic will be detroued to 5th Avenue/6th Street.

Southbound 3rd St. traffic will need to use Front Street or Davis Street to 5th Avenue.

All streets crossing the parade route will close at 9:00 a.m.