Whiteville’s Mackenzie Gore invited to Padres Big League Camp

SAN DIEGO, CA (WWAY)–Former Whiteville High School baseball standout Mackenzie Gore tore up the minor leagues a year ago and now he will have the opportunity to impress the big league club. Gore is one of 27 non-roster players receiving invitations to the Padres’ big league camp.

The south paw is coming off of an all-star years in the Padres minor league system. In 2019, he posted a 1.69 ERA spending time in Class A-Advanced and Double-A.

Gore is ranked as the top left handed pitching prospect in all of baseball. He is MLB.Com’s No.4 overall prospect headed into his fourth season in professional baseball.