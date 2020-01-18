Body of Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in Afghanistan returns home

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) — The body of a Fort Bragg soldier who was killed in Afghanistan last weekend is being returned to his family.

Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin, of Newport News, Va., was one of two soldiers killed in Kandahar, Afghanistan from an improvised explosive device a week ago.

McLaughlin will be honored at Fort Bragg before his remains are given to his wife and children on Saturday/ The funeral procession will then move from the post to Lafayette Funeral Home in Fayetteville.

