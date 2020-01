Full Court Press: January 17, 2020

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–There were tons of cross county games on the schedule on Friday night across Southeast North Carolina. Below are the final scores from Friday nights games.

Boys

North Brunswick 42, Laney 77

West Brunswick 68, New Hanover 63

Ashley 54, South Brunswick 48

Hoggard 49, Topsail 42

Whiteville 58, East Bladen 53

St. Pauls 76, East Columbus 56

West Bladen 60, Fairmont 75

South Columbus 50, Red Springs 56

Pender 75, Croatan 30

Heide Trask 63, South Onslow 47

Cape Fear Academy 58, Harrells Christian 25

Fayetteville Academy 36, Coastal Christian 42

Faith Christian Academy 54, Wilmington Christian 65



Girls

North Brunswick 20, Laney 41

West Brunswick 43, New Hanover 62

Ashley 50, South Brunswick 11

Hoggard 43, Topsail 31|

Whiteville 60, East Bladen 69

St. Pauls 62, East Columbus 14

West Bladen 41, Fairmont 38

South Columbus 16, Red Springs 27

Pender 19, Croatan 56

Heide Trask 47, Southwest Onslow 53

Cape Fear Academy 71, Harrells Christian 19

Fayetteville Academy 22, Coastal Christian 46

Faith Christian Academy 50, Wilmington Christian 65