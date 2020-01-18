Georgia man identified as victim of deadly trench collapse at Brier Creek

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — A 42-year-old Georgia man has been identified as the victim in Wednesday’s deadly trench collapse at a construction project in Brier Creek.

Frank “Trey” Warren Thompson III, of Dalton, Georgia, died in the incident. Three other workers survived.

Love Funeral Home, of Dalton, said Thompson is survived by a wife and son.

On Monday, Thompson posted on his Facebook page that he was “Carolina bound” for the workweek.

His mother and father posted about the construction incident and shared messages of grief and photos of Thompson on their social media pages.

D R Mozeley, the Charlotte-based company handling the Brier Creek project, contracted with J Squared Plumbing out of Georgia to handle certain aspects of the plumbing work, D R Mozeley told ABC11 on Thursday.

