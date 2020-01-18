Martin Luther King Jr. Center celebrates civil rights leader

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A series of events lead into the national holiday for Civil Rights Leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

One of them being Fun Day at the MLK Jr. Center.

Employees wanted the focus of the event to be about what King stood for the most, education, family, and fellowship.

Many local organizations participated in the event bringing games and other activities, mirroring his values.

There was face painting, STEM related activities, and many more.

Kevin Jauregui says he will forever be thankful for King and his sacrifices.

“It’s amazing because, I don’t think about the situations that people had back then in terms of segregation and stuff, and now it’s like wow like I couldn’t imagine not having all these minority friends or even other groups as well, so it’s amazing to reflect back.”

A MLK Jr, Center spokeswoman says they have had this event for almost a decade now.