Multiple stores reportedly leaving Myrtle Beach Mall

At least three stores the in Myrtle Beach Mall soon will be closing according to ABC 15’s media partner the Sun News.

The mall’s J.C. Penney, Bath & Body Works and Hallmark will each close in the coming months.

The J.C. Penney store is among six in the U.S. that are closing, according to USA Today. The stores will have “an effective closing date of April 24,” Brooke Buchanan, senior vice president of communications, said in a statement to the news outlet.

