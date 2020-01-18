Police: Five teens steal car from Charlotte gas station, victim fires shot at suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Five teenagers jumped into a car at a Charlotte gas station after its owner left his keys in the ignition and an AK-47 in the vehicle.
That’s according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, who say one of the teens flashed a gun at the man as he ran out to try to stop the theft. The victim fired a shot from a gun he was carrying at one of the suspects inside his Chevrolet Impala, but the teenagers got away.
The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Circle K at 507 Old Little Rock Road.
Less than three hours after the carjacking, police — using helicopters and patrol units — stopped a Mercury Mountaineer at the intersection of Freedom Drive and Thrift Road and detained all occupants of the vehicle.
Police later recovered the Chevrolet Impala.
Police charged the boys — two 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old — with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and two counts of felony larceny. One of the 16-year-olds was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a handgun by a minor.