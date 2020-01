One person is dead after a car crash on Highway 90 Saturday morning, according to an Horry County deputy coroner.

An official with Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash happened on the 6300 block of Highway 90, and that area remains closed Saturday morning.

In a tweet, the official said the highway will be “shut down for an extended period of time” and that the wreck involves injuries. It says the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

