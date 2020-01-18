Report: Recently retired Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has considered coaching

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Luke Kuechly retired as an NFL player this week, but one report suggests he may not be ready to give the game up entirely.
NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reported on “Good Morning Football” Saturday that the former Carolina Panthers linebacker has considered going into coaching or working as a consultant for an NFL team.
“I just don’t think the we’ve seen the last of Luke Kuechly in the NFL,” Garafolo reported. “As a player we have but this is something that he’s spoken to some folks at least prematurely about, and it’s the possibility of returning to a coaching role or some kind of consulting role.”
The seven-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement in an emotional video posted on the Panthers’ Twitter page.
“I think now is the right chance for me to move on,” Kuechly said. “It makes me sad because I love playing this game, I’ve played it since I was a kid. It’s my favorite thing in the world to do. The memories I have from this place and this organization and being on the field with these guys – they’ll never go away. In my heart I know it’s the right thing to do… There’s only one way to play this game since I was a little kid – play fast, play physical and play strong. And at this point I don’t know if I am able to do that anymore.”