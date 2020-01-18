Third quarter run lifts James Madison past UNCW Women’s Basketball

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Senior guard Kamiah Smalls scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half as James Madison held off UNCW to post a 66-58 victory in Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action at Trask Coliseum on Friday evening.

The win upped the Dukes’ record to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in the CAA while UNCW dropped to 5-11 overall with a 2-3 mark against league foes.

- Advertisement -

Smalls, the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, led three James Madison players in double figures after knocking down 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including a 4-for-5 effort from three-point range, while adding six rebounds.

Redshirt senior guard Jackie Benitez added 12 points while sophomore Madison Green came off the bench to contribute 10 points.

UNCW, which had four players reach double figures, was led by redshirt senior center Chinyere Bell , who recorded a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Redshirt senior guard GiGi Smith chipped in 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field while senior guard Lacey Suggs posted a 12-point effort.

Senior guard Ahyiona Vason completed the quartet with 11 points, hitting four of six shots from the field and both of her free throws.

UNCW completes the weekend on Sunday, Jan. 19, when the Seahawks host defending CAA champion Towson for a 2 p.m. tip at Trask Coliseum.