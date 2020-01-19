Historic Site commemorates second battle in Civil War

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sunday in Kure Beach, the Fort Fisher State Historic Site commemorated the 155th anniversary of Fort Fisher’s second battle through their Glory for All program.

This was a free event and open to the public.

- Advertisement -

It started Saturday and ended Sunday afternoon with a tactical battle scenario, history demonstrations, guided tours and more, all acknowledging the Civil War.

Participant Tim Williams says history is a valuable tool that we should never disregard.

“It was quite incredible of how our country is built, and what it grew from. It’s a lot of ugliness, and there’s a lot of greatness that goes with this country, and it all comes from the amount of history. We can’t erase history. We can only make it better.”

A Fort Fisher State Historic Site spokesperson says within the past couple of years, they have gone from seeing 25,000 visitors to a million visitors each year.

He says they are looking to expand in the near future to accommodate their high volume of visitors.