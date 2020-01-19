Prince Harry: ‘No other option’ but to cut royal ties

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry says he felt “great sadness” but found “no other option” than to cut almost all of his and his wife Meghan’s royal ties in the hopes of achieving a more peaceful life.

The comments at a charity dinner Sunday were Harry’s first public remarks since his split from the royal family was announced.

Harry said he did not make the decision lightly and praised his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the rest of his family for supporting him and his wife in recent months.

He calls the decision “a leap of faith” but says he hopes it will allow him and his family to achieve a “more peaceful life.”