Schiff accuses NSA, CIA of withholding documents on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) — The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is accusing U.S. intelligence agencies of withholding documents from Congress on Ukraine that could be significant to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff is the lead House impeachment manager. He contends that the National Security Agency in particular is holding back documents and that “there are signs” the CIA might be as well.

There’s no immediate comment from the agencies in response to his charge. Democrats are seeking to focus on new evidence about Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and are pushing the Senate to consider new documents and testimony.