Southport departments have MLK Jr. march and ceremony

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Continuing the events leading up to MLK Day, Sunday the Southport Police and Fire departments held a march and ceremony.

The Martin Luther King celebration committee spearheaded the event.

- Advertisement -

There were many performances and speakers from the Save Our Community Choir, South Brunswick High School, Soloist Onya Gardner, and Sherrif John Ingram, and more.

Participant Tenelya Gore says she wants to continue the tradition of honoring King.

Gore expressed, “He fought for many rights that we have, so we can continue coming together as all different creeds, races, so we can live in peace.”

Related Article: Southport Police cracking down on golf carts

Gore who’s daughter sang in the Save Our Community Choir also says Dr. King’s legacy, will forever be remembered.