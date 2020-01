BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Post 121-96 is now open. The Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) announced in their meeting that Brunswick County has the largest population of veterans in the state.

The new post will help other veterans with unmet needs from financial to emotional support and beyond.

Plans to form the post began November of last year. A spokesperson says the turn around time for the open date was fast.