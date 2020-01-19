Wilmington emergency shelter opens as temperatures drop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As temperatures continue to drop overnight, a Wilmington organization is providing warmth for those left out on the street.

The Anchor is opening up an emergency shelter to provide a warm, overnight stay for anyone living on the street. The shelter is located at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Wilmington at 1403 Market Street.

- Advertisement -

Doors open Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. For those looking to help, you can contact shelter coordinator Cynthia Wells at 910-202-7733.