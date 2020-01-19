Wilmington shooting leaves 21-year-old injured

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a 21-year-old man was treated at New Hanover Regional Medical center after being shot Saturday night around 10:00 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Orange Street. The victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance with non-life threatening wounds and is expected to be okay. His identity has not yet been released.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses told police they saw a dark colored SUV driving by with someone inside shooting into a small group of people standing outside.

We will provide more details as they become available.