Boy’s face slashed with razor after fight at NC school

By
WWAY News
-
0

WARNING GRAPHIC

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A boy’s face was slashed with a razor after a fight at a Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, police said.

WSOC spoke to the boy’s mom, who said her 15-year-old son had to get 27 stitches.

- Advertisement -

A family member translated for her.

“I don’t have no words to explain,” said the eighth grader’s mother, Marina Pineda.

Pineda said her son, Angel, and another student got into a fight off-campus Jan. 10.

On Thursday morning, she said both students began shoving each other while on campus when the other middle schooler pulled out a razor.

Read more here.

You Might Also Like