Boy’s face slashed with razor after fight at NC school

WARNING GRAPHIC
CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A boy’s face was slashed with a razor after a fight at a Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, police said.
WSOC spoke to the boy’s mom, who said her 15-year-old son had to get 27 stitches.
A family member translated for her.
“I don’t have no words to explain,” said the eighth grader’s mother, Marina Pineda.
Pineda said her son, Angel, and another student got into a fight off-campus Jan. 10.
On Thursday morning, she said both students began shoving each other while on campus when the other middle schooler pulled out a razor.