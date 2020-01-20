CHEERS! Community celebrates man’s 21st birthday at local brewery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Turning 21 is a major milestone in one’s life and the team at Edward Teach Brewing in Wilmington wanted to make it extra special for a Wilmington man with down Syndrome.

Nic Cox rang in the big birthday surrounded by the family, friends, and the Wilmington community Saturday night.

- Advertisement -

Employees at Edward Teach worked to make the whole party possible. One Belle Bakery made a special cake & Photo Perfect Photobooth donated an opportunity for Nic to capture the memorable night.

Nic also celebrated 21 with his first drink.

Leading up to his birthday, Nic asked for birthday cards. His mom says they received almost 1,000 cards from as far away as England.