CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Police are investigating a death after responding to a home early this morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., police were called to a home in the 700 block of Ocean Boulevard.

Sgt. Scott Hettinger with Carolina Beach Police said a death investigation is underway. More details are expected to be released later.

WWAY will bring you more details as they become available.