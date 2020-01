WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A hazardous fluid spill has temporarily closed lanes of traffic on Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard.

Wilmington fire crews are on the scene.

- Advertisement -

The right hand lane of Carolina Beach Road heading toward Monkey Junction is closed. One lane of traffic on Independence heading toward River Road is also closed.

Fire crews are working with Edwards Crane to clean up the fluid spill.

No word yet on what spilled or how it happened.