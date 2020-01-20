Nearly 100 beehives stolen from California orchard

YUBA CITY, CA (AP) — Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly 100 beehives from an orchard in northern California.

Oregon-based beekeeper Mike Potts says the beehives were used to pollinate almond orchards and were discovered missing Friday.

- Advertisement -

The 92 hives made up about a third of his operation.

Potts estimates the theft will cost him about $44,000 in revenue. He suspects another beekeeper who lost bees could be responsible for the theft and may have stolen hives before.

Given the weight of the hives and the boxes that hold them, he thinks the thief may have hauled them away on a flatbed truck.