Port City Java, Front Street Brewery team up to create coffee-infused beers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two Wilmington businesses are teaming up to celebrate 25 years of operation with an on-going coffee and craft beer collaboration.

Port City Java and Front Street Brewery have been operating side-by-side in one way or another since 1995.

- Advertisement -

This year they will release a series of coffee-infused craft beers in celebration of their 25 years in business.

The first in the series is called “The Grind” and will be released Wednesday.

The collaboration will feature a new beer release each month this year.