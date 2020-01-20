Second teen injured in Brunswick County ATV accident speaks out

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — In November, we first reported on an ATV accident that severely injured two teenagers in Brunswick County. One of those teens spoke to WWAY a short time later, and now the other teen is sharing his story.

17-year-old Cameron Ludlum doesn’t remember how that ATV ended up in the road that night. He doesn’t remember being hit by a car, or hitting his head multiple times with no helmet. However, he does know that he’s lucky to be alive.

“Each and every day is a blessing, and that’s one thing Cameron has told me is that he appreciates life now more,” said Cameron’s mom Brandy Ludlum.

The Ludlum family has been on an emotional roller coaster the past few months. After the ATV was hit by a car on Holden Beach Road, Cameron was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“They told my parents I probably wouldn’t make it through the night, and I wasn’t breathing on my own,” Cameron said.

Cameron fought to survive, beating the odds. More than two months and 29 surgeries later, he’s back home and lucky to be alive.

“I think it had to do a lot with God and a lot of prayers,” he said.

With his family by his side and an excellent team of doctors, nurses, and surgeons, Cameron is leaps and bounds ahead of where doctors expected. Although he still has a ways to go.

“My leg, where they amputated it, that hurts a lot,” he said.

Cameron’s mom Brandy says after his lower left leg was amputated, doctors told her it would be six months before Cameron could walk. He’s already out of his wheelchair and on crutches, and he hopes to get a prosthetic leg soon.

“I’ve never known that he had this kind of strength in him,” Brandy Ludlum said.

As strong as Cameron is, he says it’s been a struggle at times to adjust to such a life-altering injury.

“I started having thoughts that my leg is gone, I’m only 17,” he said.

Knowing he’s not alone in this is keeping him strong. Cameron’s best friend 19-year-old Alex Tedder has lived with the Ludlum family on and off for the past couple years. Alex was on the ATV with him that night in November, and also had to have his lower left leg amputated.

“Him having his leg amputated has helped me a lot through mine, because knowing it’s not just some friend, it’s my best friend,” Cameron said.

Now, Cameron wants to use this second chance at life to help others.

“I’d like to talk to young people about what you can do for stuff like this not to happen. You know, think before you act,” he said.

Cameron’s mother says prosthetic legs can cost between $10,000 and $60,000 and need to be replaced every three to six years. If you’d like to help the family get Cameron a prosthetic, click here.