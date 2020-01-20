VIDEO: Light snow falls along parts of the Outer Banks

COROLLA, NC (WWAY) — It’s not something you see every day at the beaches in North Carolina, but light snow started falling Monday morning in the Outer Banks.

The Currituck Beach Lighthouse posted a video of flurries in the Outer Banks on Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, flurries fell for about an hour, but did not accumulate on the ground.



On the other side of the state, more snow fell on Grandfather Mountain near Asheville. Wind chill temperatures dropped more than 15 degrees below zero on top of the mountain.



Cold temperatures are expected to hang around for the next few days until high temperatures climb back into the mid 50s Thursday.