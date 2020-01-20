VIDEO: Thieves smash and grab jewelry at Raleigh mall

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Thieves smashed several cases to steal merchandise at a Raleigh jewelry store on Monday morning before making their getaway, police said.

The suspects entered Regents Jewelers inside Triangle Town Center as the store opened at 10 a.m., according to police.

- Advertisement -

“It’s so fast. They looked like they knew where to go, where to hit and what to get,” said store owner Khaleel Mohammed.

Mohammed says the men walked into the store as it opened, and asked the clerk where the bracelets were.

Store surveillance video shows two men walk to the opposite side of the showcase, when one wearing a green hoodie pulls out a hammer and repeatedly beats on a glass case until it shatters.

Related Article: Man arrested in connection to Maple Hill shootings

A second suspect, who was wearing a dark-blue hoodie, pulls out merchandise from the broken cases.

Mohammed said the cases the thieves targeted had gold and diamond jewelry, chains, diamond watches and Rolex watches.

Read more here.